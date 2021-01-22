Bucs will be fine without Antonio Brown

Getty Images

Would the Buccaneers be better off with Antonio Brown on Sunday at Green Bay? Sure. But they won’t be worse off without him.

Brown, who has been ruled out for the NFC Championship with a knee injury, joined the team primarily as insurance against an injury to receivers Mike Evans or Chris Godwin. Both are healthy entering this game. Brown, therefore, isn’t as necessary as he would have been.

And his snaps behind the starters will easily be replaced with Scotty Miller and/or Tyler Johnson. Quarterback Tom Brady clearly trusts both players. Indeed, he threw to each of them on third-down plays in the drive that gave Tampa Bay a 23-20 lead over the Saints on Sunday, and they both delivered.

Brady will trust them when he needs to on Sunday, and they’ll likely deliver, again.

That said, if Evans or Godwin get injured on Sunday, Brown won’t be there to step up. In that event, Miller or Johnson will have to get it done. There’s no reason to think they can’t.