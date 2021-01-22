Dirk Koetter retires after 39 years in coaching

Getty Images

Longtime coach Dirk Koetter is calling it a career.

The 61-year-old Koetter, who spent the last two seasons as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, wrote on Facebook that he has decided to stop coaching and move back to Idaho, where he grew up.

“After 39 seasons of coaching football, it’s time to move on to the next phase of my life. From 1982 at Highland High through the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons it’s been nothing but football year round with not nearly enough time for anything else, especially family,” Koetter wrote, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Koetter was the head coach of the Buccaneers from 2016 to 2018 and offensive coordinator of the Jaguars from 2007 to 2011, as well as a previous stint as offensive coordinator of the Falcons from 2012 to 2014, and one year as offensive coordinator of the Buccaneers in 2015. He was also head coach at Boise State from 1998 to 2000 and at Arizona State from 2001 to 2006.