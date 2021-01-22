Falcons hire Frank Bush as linebackers coach

Getty Images

The Falcons announced four more members of head coach Arthur Smith’s staff on Friday.

Frank Bush will be the team’s linebackers coach. Bush spent the last two seasons as the linebackers coach and assistant head coach of the Jets. He also served as their defensive coordinator for the final four games of the 2020 season after the Jets fired Gregg Williams.

Bush has had stops with various other teams over his three decades as a coach, including a stint with the Titans from 2011-2012 when Smith was also on the Tennessee staff.

The Falcons also announced that offensive assistant Danny Breyer will remain with the team. The previously reported hirings of offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford and quarterbacks coach Charles London rounded out the announcements.