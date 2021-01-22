Falcons retire No. 44 for 2021 season in honor of Hank Aaron

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons announced plans to honor the memory of Hank Aaron after Aaron’s death on Friday.

Aaron died at the age of 86 and his passing has led to tributes from all corners of the United States. Many have come from Atlanta, which is where Aaron played after the Braves moved from Milwaukee and where he broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record.

The Falcons announced that they will be retiring the No. 44 for the 2021 season as a tribute to Aaron.

“When you look at icons of Atlanta and the sport of baseball, Hank Aaron is undoubtedly included in that group,” Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay said in a statement. “But he was more than an icon in sports, he was an icon off the field as well in how he carried himself and treated others. Because of that we are honored to celebrate his awe-inspiring life by retiring number 44 this season for our Atlanta Falcons. He was a true icon and yet when you encountered him, he always made you feel special. He was a great ambassador for the game of baseball, a great ambassador of the City of Atlanta and quite simply a great person.”

Cornerback Tyler Hall wore No. 44 during the 2020 season, so he will have to trade that in if he remains with the Falcons into next season.