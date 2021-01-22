Former Bears, Broncos kicker Roger LeClerc dies at 84

Getty Images

Former Bears kicker Roger LeClerc died Thursday, the team announced. He was 84.

LeClerc was a member of the Bears’ 1963 NFL championship team.

The Bears selected LeClerc in the 15th round of the 1959 draft out of Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. He spent the first seven seasons of his eight-year NFL career with the Bears.

From 1960-66, LeClerc appeared in 96 games. He made 76 of 152 field-goal attempts (50 percent) with a long of 50 yards and 152 of 158 extra-point tries (96.2 percent).

LeClerc also played center and linebacker. He registered his only career interception in a 1963 game, and, in 1964, he made 12 of his 17 career starts at linebacker.

LeClerc spent his final season in the American Football League with the Denver Broncos in 1967.

LeClerc taught math in the Agawam, Massachusetts, school system for 30 years after his retirement from football.