Former Broncos, Browns offensive lineman Tony Jones dies at 54

Getty Images

Two-time Super Bowl champion Tony Jones has died, the Broncos announced Friday. He was 54.

The 13-year NFL veteran spent four seasons with the Broncos, playing offensive tackle from 1997-2000. He served as the team’s right tackle during its first championship season in 1997 and held future Hall of Famer Reggie White without a sack in Super Bowl XXXII.

Jones manned the left tackle position in 1998 as Denver earned another title. Jones earned Pro Bowl honors that season as he protected John Elway’s blindside.

Jones started 60 games in his time in Denver.

Jones entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in 1988 and spent eight seasons in Cleveland. Jones was a second-team All-Pro in 1994.

Jones played for the Ravens in 1996 before the Broncos traded a second-round pick to acquire him in February 1997.

“We lost a great man,” Rod Smith, a Ring of Fame receiver for the Broncos, posted on social media. “Just happened to be a hell of a ball playa. We love you and miss you Bone. One of the Broncos all time best tackles. greatest dresser of ALL-TIME!”

Willie Anderson and Steve Atwater also expressed their condolences.

“He was an amazing guy, a heck of a nice guy,” Atwater said. “Great football player — mean, nasty. That’s the kind of guy that you want to go to war with if you’re going to war.”