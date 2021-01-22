Former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks is new defensive coordinator at Missouri

Getty Images

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks is back in the coaching ranks after becoming the new defensive coordinator at the University of Missouri.

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced the addition of Wilks to his coaching staff on Thursday.

Wilks didn’t coach during the 2020 season. His most recent stint was as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns in 2019 as a part of Freddie Kitchens’ coaching staff. Wilks was the head coach of the Cardinals for just one season in 2018 after a strong run leading the defense of the Carolina Panthers as assistant head coach to Ron Rivera helped get him the head job in Arizona.

It’s Wilks’ first college job he served as secondary coach at the University of Washington in 2005. Wilks then moved to the NFL with the Chicago Bears for three seasons beginning 2006, the San Diego Chargers from 2009-2011 and then six seasons with the Panthers.