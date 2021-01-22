It’s time to ditch the coat-and-tie coach press conferences

USA TODAY Sports

It’s business suit season in the NFL. It shouldn’t be.

When coaches are hired to run NFL teams, they show up for their introductory press conferences in suits. That’s the way it is, because that’s the way it’s always been.

But why does it have to keep being that way? Coaches don’t wear suits on the sideline, not anymore. Coaches (like most of the population) wear suits to court, to weddings, and to funerals.

So why do teams keep jamming their new coaches into suits and ties? Quite often, they’re nearly as miserable as Ralphie in his pink nightmare bunny costume. They’re usually incredibly uncomfortable, even when the suit fits.

Sometimes, the suit doesn’t fit. Sometimes, the suit is 10 sizes too big. Sometimes, the tight collar can cause all sorts of unusual facial expressions. Sometimes, the guy in the suit starts talking about biting off kneecaps.

Regardless, at a time when the first impression made by the coach should be natural and authentic, the moment all too often comes off as forced and fake.

In the current business suit season cycle, progress has been made. Chargers coach Brandon Staley showed up for his press conference without a tie. Urban Meyer ditched the jacket and dress shirt for a polo and a Jaguars half-zip pullover. And no one has complained about it.

Eventually, some team will realize that it’s an opportunity to unveil a new officially-licensed hoodie or polo shirt or whatever it it that carries the team’s logos and colors. That’s what he’s going to be wearing when he’s working; why shouldn’t he wear it the first day he shows up for his new job?