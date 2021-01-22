Julian Edelman on retiring: We’re not there yet

Getty Images

As the 2020 season neared its end, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that it was too early to talk about whether wide receiver Julian Edelman would return for another season and Edelman isn’t ready to confirm any plans either.

Edelman, who turns 35 this spring, missed the final 10 games of the season with a knee injury and some have wondered if he might retire from the NFL. He remains under contract for the 2021 season and didn’t sound ready to make any proclamations about his future during an appearance on Pardon My Take.

Edelman said “we’re not there yet” when asked if he could dispel talk of his retirement. He also said he wanted to get away from football for a bit and decompress by spending time with his daughter, but added that he is working on a plan for the offseason.

The 2020 season was a different one for the Patriots as they took the field without Tom Brady for the first time in 20 years and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. If Edelman were to move on, 2021 would mark another big break from the past in New England.