Ken Dorsey, Ike Hilliard, Anthony Lynn in mix for Lions offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Lions have their new head coach in place, but they still need to find someone to run the offense on Dan Campbell’s staff.

Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban interviewed for the offensive coordinator job this week and reports have identified three others who are in the mix for the job.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Steelers wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard has also interviewed for the job. The former NFL wideout joined the Steelers last year and has also been a position coach in Washington and Buffalo.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey are also in the mix. Lynn has also spoken with the Seahawks since being fired early this month while Dorsey is tied up until the Bills stop playing this postseason.