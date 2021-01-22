Kevin King misses practice with back injury

Getty Images

The Packers added cornerback Kevin King to their injury list on Friday.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said that King did not take part in the team’s final practice of the week because of a back injury. LaFleur said that the team will monitor his condition over the next couple of days before making a call about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

“He had a little back issue,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “We’ll give him through the week and see where he’s at and hopefully he’ll be good to go on Sunday.”

King started all 11 games he played in the regular season and he started against the Rams last weekend. He had eight tackles in the 32-18 Green Bay win.

The Packers brought Tramon Williams back to their practice squad this week and King’s injury could press the longtime Packer into service on Sunday.