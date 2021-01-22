Kevin King questionable with back injury, AJ Dillon cleared to play

USA TODAY Sports

Packers cornerback Kevin King did not practice on Friday with a back injury and he’s now been listed as questionable.

Earlier on Friday, head coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers will see how King progresses through the weekend to determine whether he can play in the NFC Championship Game.

Running back AJ Dillon has no injury status after exiting last week’s win over the Rams with a quad injury. He was a limited participant in practice all week.

Kicker Mason Crosby does not have n injury status after suffering a shoulder injury during the victory over the Rams.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) is the only player Green Bay declared out. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice on Friday.

Linebacker Krys Barnes (thumb), wide receiver Allen Lazard (wrist/back), tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee), safety Will Redmond (knee), linebacker Za’Darius Smith (thumb), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/ankle), offensive tackle Rick Wagner (knee), and running back Jamaal Williams (ankle) appeared on the injury report this week but have no injury status for Sunday.