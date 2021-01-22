Matt Rhule has final say on roster, but “that’s not something I’m real interested in”

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule may have final say over the makeup of the team’s roster, but he said on Friday that he’s more interested in other things.

Rhule’s comments came during General Manager Scott Fitterer’s introductory press conference and he said they are getting to know each other after Fitterer was hired this week. Rhule said he’s looking for someone who can disagree with him and question football decisions because “we need to push each other and work together” in order to push the team in the right direction.

“I think in terms of on the contract, a lot of those things probably rest with me,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “But that’s not something I’m real interested in. I told you guys from the very beginning . . . I think it’s kind of a formality. Scott’s here to run the personnel. He’s here to build the roster. He’s here to establish the draft process. I think some things are written into the contract, but I think we’re going to work collaboratively and work together.”

Fitterer used to work for the Seahawks and he said that the arrangement of Rhule being in place first is “very similar” to how things worked in Seattle. Head coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider have built a consistent winner in Seattle and the Panthers would love to have things work out the same way with their tandem.