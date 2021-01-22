Mayor thinks San Antonio will have an NFL team by the end of the decade

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 22, 2021, 10:41 AM EST
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg believes his city is next up for an NFL franchise.

“I said I think last year or the year before, I think San Antonio is an NFL city within 10 years, I still stand by that,” Nirenberg told KSAT. “And that is because of the evolution that’s happening within the National Football League, the fact that it too is becoming an international league, particularly with its sights on Latin America, and we know the role San Antonio plays in that. We are the seventh-largest city in the United States and we knock events out of the park.”

It’s true that San Antonio is the seventh-largest city in America and the biggest without an NFL team. But what matters more to the NFL is the size of the television market, and there are seven metropolitan areas with more TV households than San Antonio that don’t have NFL teams: Orlando, Sacramento, Portland, St. Louis, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego and Salt Lake City.

But Nirenberg is eager to prove that his city can make it work in the NFL, and he’s interested in hosting games at the Alamodome for any team that needs or wants to play games away from its usual home field, in an effort to show what San Antonio can provide.

“There is an opportunity, potentially, to play host to some games in the interim. And that I think is the experience we need to continue to have to show we are a 365-day-a-year NFL city potentially in the near future,” he said.

San Antonio has done that before, hosting three Saints games after New Orleans was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. At the moment, neither a franchise relocation nor an expansion team appears to be imminent. But Nirenberg wants the NFL to know San Antonio is available — and some owner may use that availability as leverage to get a better stadium deal in a team’s current location.

17 responses to “Mayor thinks San Antonio will have an NFL team by the end of the decade

  2. You’d have to think them and St Louis would be under consideration. Some of the others listed are not viable.

  3. I’d rather not see the league expand, but I don’t know who would be a candidate to relocate. Jaguars? In a normal year nobody really has abysmal attendance so I guess it would be a team in a bad stadium situation. I would really hate to see the Bills or Bengals look at relocating.

  4. Not happening. Texas already has two NFL teams and there are other cities higher on the priority list.

  5. I can’t see the League expanding. So what team would they target?

    Jags?.. if they moved, London seems to be their destination
    Chargers? Would Kronke let them out of their lease? We know Spanos would chase the $1
    Washington? Could Snyders situation get so ugly that he would be forced out?

    If they really wanted a team, they should have put the full court press on Spanos when they had the chance.

  6. Adding just one team makes it an odd number for the league. Don’t you think you need to add at least 4 teams to make it via for the league with two conferences? Does that mean the league will get realignment again, back to 6 divisions?

  7. I don’t want to see any more teams in Texas. Apart from there already being too many 3-team states, lets be honest – in terms of the NFL, Texas has pretty much just been wasting everyone’s time for the last few decades. Let’s spread it around a bit more.

  9. This isn’t happening.
    Jerry Jones will never let a team into San Antonio because it would decapitate his market.

  10. Raiders have promised to go to Boise 1st, but they way their fanbase attends games, I could see them in 3 cities by the end of the decade.

  11. When talking about the San Antonio TV market you really have to include the Austin market too which is growing like crazy. An NFL team in SA would also pull from the Austin area as the Spurs do now.

  12. I have no personal interest in whether or not San Antonio gets an NFL franchise or not. What the NFL needs to control, however, is owners moving franchises. We’ve gotten two new NFL cities in the last – 40? – years. Make that three – AZ.

    What drives me nuts is when a team moves, and then the abandoned city gets an expansion franchise. It basically means that NFL cities keep getting screwed over by owners who are lured to other cities by a stadium and usually a big payday.

    These moves that shuffle teams around aren’t good from a PR standpoint, and an organization as wealthy as the NFL shouldn’t be strong-arming taxpayers for free stadiums and sweetheart deals. But greed is greed.

    St. Louis was prepared to build the Rams ANOTHER new stadium, despite the fact that their current dome was only ~20 years old. That’s crazy. The NFL shouldn’t allow team owners to grift local communities. Now, Kroenke wanted to build his own playground in LA, so the Rams left St. Louis, but that situation was potentially incredibly awful for St. Louis taxpayers.

    The reason I bring all of this up is that the NFL has made clear in recent years that they have no expansion plans, so for SA to get a team it would have to move from somewhere else. Sometimes there are valid reasons for moves, more often there are not (in my opinion, which counts for nothing) and it’s just a matter of greed.

    Bengals, Lions, Buccaneers, Bears, Steelers, Colts and Raiders had lower attendance than Jaguars every year since 2017.

  15. Orlando sits right in between the triangle of Jacksonvile, Tampa, and Miami. I can’t see them getting -or needing- a team anytime soon.

  16. The Bengals lease is up in 2026. Taxpayers in Cincinnati won’t approve additional taxes for stadium upgrades. My guess is it’ll be the San Antonio Bengals in 2027.

  17. Makes a lot of sense. San Antonio + Austin are a metropolis. Austin is booming with tech.

    Jags probably end up there.

