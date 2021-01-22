NFL bans private workouts, facility visits with draft prospects

Getty Images

The NFL announced this week a change to the 2021 Scouting Combine, canceling in-person workouts. In a Friday night memo, the league informed teams of changes to the pre-draft process beyond the Combine.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the NFL is prohibiting scouts from timing, testing, interviewing in-person or giving medical exams to any draft-eligible player at any location except a school’s pro day or at an all-star game. The league cited ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19,

It bans private workouts, facility visits, dinners and film sessions with draft prospects. Schools hosting pro days are allowed a maximum of five players classified as “Designated Underclassmen” to participate in a pro day.

Teams also are limited to three representatives at any pro day.

NFL teams can begin conducting phone or video interviews with underclassmen Monday and with seniors on Feb. 1.