NFL giving 7,500 free Super Bowl tickets to vaccinated health care workers

Getty Images

The NFL has announced that 22,000 fans will be in attendance at Super Bowl LV, and more than one-third of them will be vaccinated health care workers who will get into the game for free.

The league will give 7,500 vaccinated health care workers free tickets. This year’s Super Bowl is in Tampa, and most of the health care workers will be from the Tampa and Central Florida area, although all 32 teams will select some vaccinated health care workers from their communities to go to the game.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

The full process for distributing the other 14,500 tickets has not been announced, but suffice to say that demand will be very high for a game that usually draws in the neighborhood of 75,000 fans paying thousands of dollars per ticket.