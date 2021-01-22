NFL giving 7,500 free Super Bowl tickets to vaccinated health care workers

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 22, 2021, 8:15 AM EST
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
Getty Images

The NFL has announced that 22,000 fans will be in attendance at Super Bowl LV, and more than one-third of them will be vaccinated health care workers who will get into the game for free.

The league will give 7,500 vaccinated health care workers free tickets. This year’s Super Bowl is in Tampa, and most of the health care workers will be from the Tampa and Central Florida area, although all 32 teams will select some vaccinated health care workers from their communities to go to the game.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

The full process for distributing the other 14,500 tickets has not been announced, but suffice to say that demand will be very high for a game that usually draws in the neighborhood of 75,000 fans paying thousands of dollars per ticket.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “NFL giving 7,500 free Super Bowl tickets to vaccinated health care workers

  1. Nice of the NFL to honor those who have worked so hard throughout such difficulty. Depending on who plays, I still may not watch it 🙂

  2. Good for the NFL. Hopefully they manage to distribute them fairly and it’s not just 7500 healthcare CEOs and executives going to the game.

  4. This is nice in theory but people who work at 7-11 are also risking their lives for the pandemic. I get the vibe sometimes people don’t understand things.

  5. Are they transferrable? With so few tickets available I’d imagine the resale value of these will be enormous.

  6. @breakdownsbryan says:
    January 22, 2021 at 9:23 am
    This is nice in theory but people who work at 7-11 are also risking their lives for the pandemic. I get the vibe sometimes people don’t understand things.
    ——————————————————————————————
    Maybe because the health care workers are around these sick people every day all day –

  7. It is a nice idea. I hope it is something they consider carrying over into the future. I know the SB is a big money event, often filled with more corporate folks than actual fans. But, it would be nice if they carried over to have even 1,000-2,000 tickets available for some regular folks who might not otherwise get to go (first responders, teachers, volunteers in the community, etc.), and (as noted above) to the regular front liners and not the CEOs and managers of those organizations.

  8. Not so sure how to feel about this. How are they gonna pick? Local or? Can those people afford time off, hotel and travel? Methinks the tix will go to upper management. What is in it for the NFL. Gotta be a catch.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.