Patrick Mahomes announces he’s cleared to play

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got the news he was looking for after the team’s practice on Friday.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Mahomes was going to be evaluated by doctors after taking part in their final on-field work of the week. Word that Mahomes would be addressing the media came a short time later and that signaled he’d been cleared to play this Sunday.

Players in the concussion protocol don’t meet with reporters and Mahomes confirmed that he’s no longer in the protocol.

“Luckily enough, I haven’t had any symptoms and I’m able to play,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Mahomes has also been dealing with a toe injury that he picked up early in last week’s win, but that’s not going to keep him from starting his third straight conference title game.