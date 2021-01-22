Patrick Mahomes has no injury designation, Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media on Friday and announced he’d been cleared from concussion protocol.

Kansas City’s final injury report of the week makes that as official as possible, as Mahomes does not have an injury status heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Bills.

Mahomes was limited in all three practices this week, also listed with a toe injury.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) are questionable after both were limited in practice all week. Neither played in last week’s game. Darrell Williams took the bulk of the carries at running back, rushing for 78 yards.

Cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland (concussion/shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (foot) are both questionable. Both were limited in all three days of practice.

Running back Le’Veon Bell (knee) did not practice on Thursday or Friday and is questionable.

Linebacker Willie Gay (ankle) is Kansas City’s only player declared out.