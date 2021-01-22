Patrick Mahomes: It’s crazy Eric Bieniemy hasn’t gotten a head coaching job

Getty Images

As the 2021 head coaching cycle is nearing its end, with only the Texans job remaining open.

There’s still a chance Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy gets that position — if he wants it. But on Friday, Patrick Mahomes still seemed confounded that Bieniemy hasn’t yet been hired to lead a franchise.

“It’s crazy, would be the best word to describe it,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “To see the stuff that comes out and then knowing the man that he is and the coach that he is every single day, you don’t understand where the stuff comes from. You understand how great of a coach he is, how great of a person he his, how great of a leader he is. And so, it’s crazy that he hasn’t gotten his chance to become a head coach.

“But I promise you, he’ll keep grinding and keep getting better and better and keep helping us out — which is a positive at the end of the day. And, hopefully, help us continue to go to these AFC Championship Games and go to more Super Bowls.”

Mahomes reportedly recommended Bieniemy to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who in turn spoke to Texans leadership about interviewing the Chiefs offensive coordinator. Mahomes didn’t entirely confirm that report when asked about it on Friday, but did reiterate his stance that Bieniemy has earned an opportunity.

“I talked to [Watson] last offseason,” Mahomes said. “Kind of during the season, you don’t talk to guys as much, because obviously you’re trying to go out there and win football games. But maybe after the season, I might shoot him a text or something like that. But I kind of let that stuff kind of handle itself.

“I know coach Bieniemy has done everything the right way and prepared himself to take whatever opportunity that is. And if it happens, I’m very happy for him. If it doesn’t, he’ll continue to grind and be a great offensive coordinator for us. So I’m just happy that he’s getting these opportunities to go out there and interview. And hopefully one of these teams will be smart enough to take him to be the head coach of their football team.”