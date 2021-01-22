Patrick Mahomes still in concussion protocol, meeting with doctors Friday

Getty Images

It is status quo for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the moment.

Mahomes has been participating in practice this week while remaining in the concussion protocol and that remained the case on Friday. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Mahomes remains in the protocol after the final on-field work they’ll do ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

Reid said that Mahomes will be evaluated by doctors again on Friday afternoon and will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before getting the green light to play. Reid said this week that Mahomes has been taking most of the snaps at practice, so that clearance seems to be the Chiefs’ expectation and the Bills are feeling the same way.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland is also in the concussion protocol and Reid said he’ll also be checked out by the medical staff this afternoon.