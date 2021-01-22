Ravens announce the hirings of Rob Ryan, Anthony Weaver

Getty Images

The Ravens announced the hirings of Rob Ryan and Anthony Weaver to their defensive staff. Ryan will serve as inside linebackers coach and Weaver as run game coordinator/defensive line coach.

In a news release, head coach John Harbaugh said the team continues to interview candidates for their defensive backs coaching position.

“Rob is a proven NFL coach who brings extensive experience to the Ravens,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “In addition to his passion for the game, he has an outstanding ability to connect with and teach players.

“Anthony is highly regarded throughout the NFL. As a former Ravens’ draft pick who made significant contributions while playing here, he understands the culture of our organization and the standard to which Baltimore defense is held.”

Ryan, 58, is a 20-year NFL coaching veteran who most recently served in the same role for the Washington Football Team in 2019.

Weaver enters his 12th season of coaching, including his 10th in the NFL. He played seven NFL seasons, including his first four seasons in Baltimore. Weaver began coaching in 2010.

Weaver served as defensive coordinator/defensive line coach for the Texans in 2020.