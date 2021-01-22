Ravens hiring Rob Ryan as inside linebackers coach

Getty Images

Rob Ryan is back in the game.

He will be joining the Ravens’ coaching staff as the inside linebackers coach, according to multiple reports.

Ryan was last in the league in 2019 as Washington’s inside linebackers coach. Before that, he was assistant head coach for his brother Rex in Buffalo in 2016. Rex was also the Ravens’ defensive coordinator from 2005-2008.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale is very close to Rob Ryan. The two worked together when Ryan was the Raiders defensive coordinator from 2004-2008 and Martindale was the linebackers coach.