Report: Cardinals hiring Shawn Jefferson as receivers coach

Getty Images

The Cardinals have found a new receivers coach: They are hiring Shawn Jefferson, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.

The Cardinals parted ways with David Raih after the season despite finishing sixth in total offense and having DeAndre Hopkins tie for second in receptions (115) and rank third in receiving yards (1,407).

Jefferson has 16 seasons of experience as a receivers coach in the NFL, most recently with the Jets where he was also an assistant head coach/offense.

He coached for the Lions from 2005-12 when Hall of Fame finalist Calvin Johnson was in Detroit for the first six seasons of his career. He also has coached with the Titans (2013-2015), Dolphins (2016-2018) and spent the past two seasons with the Jets.

The Oilers made Jefferson a ninth-round choice in 1991, and he played until 2003 for the Chargers, Patriots, Falcons and Lions. He never played a down for the Oilers.

Jefferson’s son, Van, is a receiver for the Rams.