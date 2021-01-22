Report: Chargers, Seahawks want to interview Joe Lombardi for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Saints lost one offensive assistant when Dan Campbell was hired as the head coach of the Lions and another member of Sean Payton’s staff could be in the mix for a couple of offensive coordinator openings.

Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com reports that the Chargers and Seahawks have requested permission to interview quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi for their offensive coordinator openings.

Lombardi is in his second stint with the Saints. He returned to the team in 2016 after spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Lions.

Prior to entering the NFL as a Falcons assistant in 2006, Lombardi was the offensive coordinator at Mercyhurst College. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley played quarterback for the school while Lombardi was on the staff, which may explain the team’s interest in his services.