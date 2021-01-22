Report: Jaguars hiring Brian Schneider as special teams coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Urban Meyer continues to fill out his first NFL staff in Jacksonville.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL media, Brian Schneider is expected to become the Jaguars special teams coordinator.

Schneider had been with the Seahawks since Pete Carroll took over as head coach in 2010. Schneider stepped away from the team in September for personal reasons, and assistant coach Larry Izzo filled the role. Schneider returned to the club later in the season, but Izzo continued as Seattle’s coordinator, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Schneider rounds out the Jaguars coordinator positions. Meyer reportedly will hire another former Seahawks coordinator, Darrell Bevell, for OC. Former Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen will serve as the defensive coordinator.