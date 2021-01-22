Report: Matt Patricia returning to Patriots

Getty Images

Former Lions head coach Matt Patricia is reportedly headed back to New England.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that Patricia will be joining the Patriots to assist the coaching staff in a variety of roles. There’s no word on what kind of title Patricia will have in his return to the team.

Patricia was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots from 2012 until becoming the Lions head coach after the 2017 season. He was fired last November after going 13-29-1 in Detroit.

McBride adds that Evan Rothstein will be joining Patricia in making the move from the Lions to the Patriots. Rothstein was an assistant to the head coach and worked in analytics with the Lions. He took on a different role calling the team’s defensive plays in Week 16 when COVID-19 protocols left the Lions short on coaches.