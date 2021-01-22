Report: Philip Rivers could end up in Monday Night Football booth

Getty Images

Philip Rivers has retired from the NFL, but NFL fans may still see a lot of him.

Rivers would be a candidate for a Monday Night Football analyst job if he’s interested, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The current plan is to keep the trio of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick in the booth, but if Rivers is interested that might change.

After a career in which Rivers was known for entertaining trash talk, many fans have thought he’d be a natural for a TV job. Rivers is reportedly planning to coach high school football this year, but coaching on Fridays wouldn’t necessarily preclude him calling games on Mondays.

Rivers could also be motivated to take a broadcasting job because it would enhance his chances of being selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It has long been reported that Peyton Manning is ESPN’s first choice for the Monday Night Football booth, but that Manning has turned the job down. Rivers might be the second choice, and it remains to be seen whether he’s interested.