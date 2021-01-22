Report: Seahawks are expected to promote Larry Izzo to special teams coordinator

Getty Images

Former Seahawks special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is reportedly headed to Jacksonville, and Seattle apparently didn’t have to look far to find his replacement.

The Seahawks will promote are expected to promote Larry Izzo to special teams coordinator, NFL media’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Izzo was Settle’s assistant special teams coach but took over the role when Schneider took a leave of absence for personal reasons early in the 2020 season. Schneider returned to the franchise later on in 2020, but Izzo continued to handle the coordinator duties.

Izzo has been with Seattle since 2018. He played 14 seasons as a linebacker with the Dolphins, Patriots, and Jets.