Report: Texans denying teams permission to interview Tim Kelly

The Texans have not hired a new head coach yet, but they are holding onto one member of the 2020 coaching staff.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans have denied requests from other teams to interview offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Kelly. Kelly just finished his second season as the coordinator and his first season as the team’s offensive playcaller.

Those denials come at a time when all eyes are on the head coaching decision because of quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s dissatisfaction with the way the organization handled the search this month. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported early this month that Watson planned to lobby any incoming head coach to keep Kelly on the staff for the 2021 season.

One can connect the dots from Watson’s reported desire to hold onto Kelly the Texans’ move to keep teams from speaking to him, but any final decision about Kelly’s status for the coming season will have to wait for the team to hire a new head coach.