Reports: Anthony Weaver to become Ravens defensive run game coordinator

The Ravens have filled one of the holes on their defensive staff.

Baltimore is hiring Anthony Weaver to be its defensive run game coordinator and defensive line coach, according to multiple Friday reports.

Weaver was previously with the Texans, having working for the franchise since 2016. He spent his first four seasons as defensive line coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020.

Weaver replaces Joe Cullen in Baltimore, who just departed to become Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator.

The Ravens made Weaver their second-round pick in 2002, and he played four seasons as a defensive end for the franchise. Weaver spent the last three years of his playing career with the Texans.