Reports: Bears promoting Sean Desai to defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Chicago has found its replacement for the retired Chuck Pagano.

The Bears will promote safeties coach Sean Desai to defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Desai has been with the Bears since 2013 when he started out as a quality control assistant, working with Chicago’s defensive backs and linebackers. He also assisted the special teams coaches.

He was promoted to safeties coach for the 2019 season. He is believed to be the first coordinator of Indian descent in the NFL.

Pagano retired after the 2020 season following two years as the Bears’ defensive coordinator.