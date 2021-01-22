Reports: Hue Jackson, Pep Hamilton candidates for Steelers offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a pair of new candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position following the firing of Randy Fichtner at the end of the season.

Per multiple reports, the Steelers interviewed former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson for the job earlier this week. Additionally, the Steelers are interested in Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton for the job, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Hamilton is set to interview for the job on Friday.

Jackson and Hamilton join Steelers quarterbacks coach Matt Canada as candidates for the job. Canada is considered to be the front runner to replace Fichtner.

The Steelers finished the 2020 season tied for 24th in total offense along with the Philadelphia Eagles with an average of 334.6 yards per game. But the Steelers did rank 12th with 26.0 points per game.

Jackson has not coaches the last two years after briefly serving as a special assistant to Marvin Lewis with the Cincinnati Bengals after being let go by the Browns. Hamilton has spent one year with the Chargers after a stint as the head coach of the DC Defenders of the XFL.

Canada finished his first season with the Steelers.