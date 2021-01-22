Robert Saleh: I want players to know I’ll help them get paid as much as possible

Getty Images

During his time as defensive coordinator of the 49ers, Robert Saleh was known as a coach who was popular with his players. Now that he’s head coach of the Jets, Saleh may be even more popular when his players hear what one of his top priorities is.

Saleh said he considers helping players earn big contracts to be one of his most important jobs as a coach.

“I believe coaches and players are in this thing together,” Saleh said, via the New York Post. “Players want two things from a coach. First: They want to know you care about their well-being. As a coach you make a personal investment in people. And two: Can you help them make enough plays on Sundays for them to get paid as much as possible.”

Saleh said he considers it a joy when a player he has helped to develop earns a big second contract.

“You have to put yourself in players’ shoes,” Saleh said. “They get drafted. They need a personal investment in them so they can get to that second contract and be rewarded. Players should expect that from their coaches and from their organizations. It’s no different in the business world: Come in at entry level, work your tail off and get rewarded. It’s the same mindset in football. Players are human. Make sure they understand that you want what they want: to get them where they want to go.”

That will be music to the ears of Jets players.