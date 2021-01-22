Scott Fitterer on Deshaun Watson: No hypotheticals, but we’ll be in on every deal

Getty Images

Plenty of people want to know what will happen with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason and the topic was on the table at Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer’s introductory press conference on Friday.

Fitterer was asked if the Panthers would pursue a trade for the quarterback. He said he wouldn’t delve into hypotheticals about specific players, but added that the team will “be in on every deal.”

He also said that his first order of business is getting to know his new team.

“But before we do anything outside, I need to find out who we have here,” Fitterer said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Will Grier, and Tommy Stevens are the quarterbacks currently on the roster in Carolina.