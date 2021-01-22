Sean McDermott anticipating Patrick Mahomes will play on Sunday

Getty Images

Even before the final injury reports are out, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has a sense for what he’s going to see from the Chiefs.

McDermott said in his Friday press conference that though the Bills did some work on both Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne, they think Mahomes will be out there for the AFC Championship Game.

“At the beginning of the week we weren’t quite sure, but it’s probably trending in that direction,” McDermott said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “That’s what we’re anticipating.”

Mahomes was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to take the majority of snaps in yesterday’s session.