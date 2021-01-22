Some in the league think Josh Allen has caught Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2021, 10:58 AM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

On Sunday, two of the best quarterbacks of all time will meet in Green Bay. Then, two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL will meet in Kansas City.

Most would say that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently is the best in the game. Some who know the game and who study it carefully are wondering whether Bills quarterback Josh Allen has caught up with Mahomes.

Simms and I separately have been hearing talk along those lines based on Allen’s incredible improvement in 2020. And the point often made is this: There’s a difference when it comes to seeing Allen perform in person.

Size, speed, mobility, accuracy. Incredible velocity when he throws. Uncanny ability to sprint one way and throw the other.

Mahomes continues to have unquestioned talent, and he’ll continue to be among the best in the game for as long as he plays. But Allen has reached that level, too, and he’s still not even 25.

Allen has a chance to persuade plenty of others that he’s caught Mahomes on Sunday. Even if the Bills lose, seeing them on the same field on the same day with a Super Bowl berth on the line will provide a clear apples-to-apples comparison between two of the finest young quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Some in the league think Josh Allen has caught Patrick Mahomes

  2. Mahomes is one of my favorite non-Bills players to watch, and one of the most exciting players in the league.

    But as of today, I wouldn’t trade Allen for him. I think Allen has a more complete skill set, a higher ceiling and is just better for Buffalo overall.

    Overall, the original trade in that draft worked out great for both teams.

  3. Nope. That’s not taking anything away from Allen, but he simply isn’t at the level as Mahomes. Nobody is right now. Mahomes is the MVP. What is Mahomes, like 25-1 in his last 26 games he’s started?

  4. Some in the league think that Rogers has caught up to Brady as the G.O.A.T…
    Rogers, who can’t seem to get past the NFc Conference game and has only been in the Super Bowl once…
    Both Mannings, Montana, Ackman, and other are closer to being the GOwt than Rogers…
    Jim kelly’s 4 consecutive super bowl appearances makes kelly more of a GoAT than Rogers!

  5. On any given Sunday Allen can outplay Mahomes and vice-versa. From my point of view Allen, Mahomes. Mayfield, Watson, and Herbert are the new QB stars of the NFL.

  6. Meanwhile, those who don’t study the game think it’s laughable that Josh Allen is even in the same conversation.
    So who should we believe, the experts and players around the league?
    Or The experts who speak with so much conviction that there is not even the possibility they could be wrong about Allen being garbage.
    I think the top hundred players voted by the players is the most accurate assessment of how good somebody is

  7. When the Bills win on Sunday, the nation will finally come around to the notion that Allen is a superstar. He’s arrived.

  8. I remember a lot of talk after Mahomes first season that he was a one hit wonder and wouldn’t be nearly as good going forward. In this, his 3rd full season, he’s rightfully acknowledged as possibly the best player in the game.

    I’m not saying that Allen isn’t playing a a very high level, because he is, but let’s wait a minute before granting him a status that Mahomes had to earn over more than one campaign.

  9. Quick who was only quarterback that Aaron Rodgers has ever beaten in a conference title game? Caleb Hanie… That is THE ONLY quarterback Rodgers has ever beaten in a conference title game… let that sink in for a moment

  10. Allen BETTER perform, no excuses Sunday. Too many are anointed a guy that has 67 TDs and 31 ints in 3 seasons vs Mahomes who has 114 TD and 24 ints lol. WTF is wrong with people? Mahomes is on another planet, doubling Allens TDs with 50% less TDS!!!!! Allen shows promise but his #s aren’t even in the same solar system. Come on, don’t paint a target on the kid’s back.

  11. Josh Allen is one of the finest young quarterbacks to ever play the game?
    Just how big is that group? There are a few in Canton.

  12. Show me one GM that would chose Josh Allen over Mahommes if the opportunity arose. That’s not a slight on Allen but he’s had one good year and Mahommes has been consistent since his first game in Denver. Also you act like there is some huge age discrepancy. Mahommes is about a year older. So it’s not like comparing Josh Allen’s youth with Brady’s age. We’ll see Sunday. If Allen is better then go Bills!

  15. Allen has significantly improved, but to claim he has reached Mahomes’ level is absurd. A Mahomes “bad” game, as rare as that is, is an Allen average game–Mahomes is that good.

  16. Their talents are virtually identical, with the difference being Allen being bigger and stronger. Gimme #17.

  17. I hope he is close to Mahomes, Mahomes is proven at every level, regular season, playoffs and SB. With Allen having 2 wins now in the playoffs he’s getting there. But Watson and Jackson can’t even get in the conversation until they win multiple playoff games.. Mahomes needs someone to push him, hopefully it’s a great game Sunday. As a Chiefs fan of course I’m rooting for KC, but for it to possibly be Buffalo too, I’m excited for the AFC.

  20. Allen has definitely improved each year in the league. He’s come such a long way in 3 seasons. His rookie season, he was project with great potential. The bills were rebuilding their entire roster, salary cap strapped from the previous regime. He had no offensive line and his top 2 WRs were Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones. His second season, they improved the talent around him, he also put in the work in the offseason to get better. What people fail to realize outside of Buffalo is, his receivers led the league in drops with 41. Nobody ever wants to mention that, which led to a poor “passer rating”. This previous offseason, he kept putting in the work and now everybody is seeing how great he can be. He had an MVP like season and the Allen vs Mahomes battle is the new Manning vs Brady. Go Bills!

  21. While I think Josh has turned the corner this year, Mahomes has an MVP, Super Bowl MPV. Don’t think he’s close at this moment. Things can change if Allen goes all the way.

    Mahomes
    38-8 record as a starter, MVP, Super Bowl MVP
    6 Fourth Quarter Comebacks, 7 Game-Winning Drives
    One Postseason 4th Quarter Comeback, One Postseason Game-Winning Drive
    114 TDs – 24 Ints
    Post Season Record: 5-1
    Other Notables:
    Mahomes has 1,729 passing yards in six postseason starts for the Chiefs, a franchise record. Mahomes has 14 touchdown passes in the postseason, the third most by a quarterback in his first four seasons in league history

    Allen:
    28-15 record as a starter
    8 Fourth Quarter Comebacks, 11 Game-Winning Drives
    Post Season Record: 2-1
    67 TDs – 31 Ints

  23. It’s close. You also have to consider the weapons, which creates a “chicken v the egg” conundrum. Did Mahomes make Tyreek and Kelse elite, or vice versa.

  24. If you believe Josh Allen has caught Patrick Mahomes, then I’d say you have jumped in to one to many tables…

  25. just going off the team he played in his last game and the couple of match ups that both teams had with them. The Ravens have a really good secondary, but Pat torches them all the time. Josh struggles every time he plays them and needs his defense to win the game or keep them close. Josh and Pat are only close if they are playing the Jets

  26. billsmafia772 says:
    January 22, 2021 at 11:08 am
    I think the top hundred players voted by the players is the most accurate assessment of how good somebody is

    ____________________
    Gotcha! The NFL made for TV show that most of the players don’t even participate in, is the true measuring stick of greatness. Well, they should just dispose of the MVP and AllPro awards.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.