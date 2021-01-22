Some in the league think Josh Allen has caught Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

On Sunday, two of the best quarterbacks of all time will meet in Green Bay. Then, two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL will meet in Kansas City.

Most would say that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently is the best in the game. Some who know the game and who study it carefully are wondering whether Bills quarterback Josh Allen has caught up with Mahomes.

Simms and I separately have been hearing talk along those lines based on Allen’s incredible improvement in 2020. And the point often made is this: There’s a difference when it comes to seeing Allen perform in person.

Size, speed, mobility, accuracy. Incredible velocity when he throws. Uncanny ability to sprint one way and throw the other.

Mahomes continues to have unquestioned talent, and he’ll continue to be among the best in the game for as long as he plays. But Allen has reached that level, too, and he’s still not even 25.

Allen has a chance to persuade plenty of others that he’s caught Mahomes on Sunday. Even if the Bills lose, seeing them on the same field on the same day with a Super Bowl berth on the line will provide a clear apples-to-apples comparison between two of the finest young quarterbacks to ever play the game.