Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley have no injury status for Sunday

Getty Images

There’s good news on the injury front in Buffalo, as neither Stefon Diggs nor Cole Beasley have an injury status for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Diggs (oblique) was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was full on Friday. Beasley (knee) did not appear on the injury report until Thursday when he was limited. But he also practiced in full on Friday.

The Bills did not declare anyone out, but defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) and wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) are both questionable. Butler and Davis did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but were full on Friday.

Kicker Tyler Bass (hand), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (ankle), and defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee) had appeared on the injury report this week but are all expected to play.