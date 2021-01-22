Texans’ Josh McCown interview makes mockery of process

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2021, 7:18 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Josh McCown is a great player and a great person, one of the most underrated quarterbacks of the past generation. But McCown should not be considered for a head-coaching position in the NFL. Not yet.

Maybe in time he’ll become a head coach, and maybe he’ll be a great one. Maybe he’ll win Super Bowls. Maybe there eventually will be a bronze bust in the Hall of Fame that looks conspicuously like Dolph Lundgren.

That doesn’t mean that the Texans or anyone else should interview someone with no coaching experience to be an NFL head coach. And it reveals a stunning lack of self-awareness by the Texans, a franchise that has become regarded as the most dysfunctional in football.

Or maybe the Texans are fully aware, and maybe they’ve extended a middle finger to anyone who would say that Jack Easterby isn’t qualified to serve as executive V.P. of football operations and/or that Easterby has owner Cal McNair somewhere between bamboozled and hypnotized. It’s fitting, frankly, that a team with a grossly unfit executive V.P. of football operations would consider a grossly unprepared candidate for coach.

Easterby is so far over his skis that he thinks he’s learned to fly. But the only opinion that matters belongs to McNair, who seems to think Easterby is soaring like an eagle.

In this specific case, the decision to consider McCown for a head-coaching job with no coaching experience becomes an affront to all qualified candidates, regardless of race. And, please, don’t play the “he did coaching as a quarterback” card. All quarterbacks worth their cleats do coaching. Does that mean Philip Rivers, who’ll coach high-school football now that he has retired, should have been interviewed by the Chargers?

Does that mean anyone instantly will be offering head-coaching jobs to Drew Brees or Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers as their playing careers end?

In a cycle that has seen five of six head-coaching jobs go to white candidates and no Black coaches hired, the ultimate indignity has come from the Texans, who have interviewed — and by all appearances are considering — making Josh McCown the head coach without ever working as a coach at the college or NFL level.

45 responses to “Texans’ Josh McCown interview makes mockery of process

  2. “Josh mccown is a great player…” …..stopped reading right there.

  3. the press said similar about joe torres when he got the yankees managers job. he did ok.

  4. It’s a copycat league. I’m sure the Texans would like it if the league followed them for once. LoL

  7. Wow, this has got to make JJ and Watson thrilled. Talk about throwing away careers with a joke of an organization. Be careful McNair you are starting to get into Jerruh and Snyder levels of incompetence

  8. John Lynch had no GM experience and he put together a front office and coaching staffs that quickly made them competitive and get to the super bowl.

    I have no problem with teams thinking out of the box, particularly when it’s someone of McCown’s caliber

    I’m rooting for him!

  9. Looks like the heir apparent for the Browns crown for worse team in NFL. Jets close 2nd.

  10. To be fair- I’m a huge chiefs fan and love Bieniemy. I’m also frustrated and confused why he hasn’t landed a HC gig. My above point still stands.

  11. I didn’t find anything wrong with McCown getting just an interview. Maybe they know they have an immature but talented QB that needed a career QB mentor.

  13. Please let this happen! Now with Gase gone we need a new grossly underqualified coach to make fun of! (And the Vikings need Dashaun Watson).

  15. Does that mean anyone instantly will be offering head-coaching jobs to Drew Brees or Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers as their playing careers end?
    __________________________________

    That would require actual work and dedication, which is why you never see star QBs like those guys ending up as head coaches, but you see career backups like Pederson, Kubiak, and Reich and likely McCown one day as head coaches.

  16. C’mon, you can’t say he Josh McCown has no experience in the area of football decision making.
    After all, he did coaching as a quarterback.

    Hey….hey..did you see what I did up there.
    I played that card.

  17. its a ridiculous move and to agree with it is simply to be contrarian to the article. the only, and i mean only reason for this wouldve been to expose mccown to the interview process for later in his coaching career. but even then, you dont advertise, or you explain thats what it was

  19. Give Easterby a break. He is probably really busy making up new false and phony items to put on his resume.

  20. “Maybe in time he’ll become a head coach, and maybe he’ll be a great one. Maybe he’ll win Super Bowls. Maybe there eventually will be a bronze bust in the Hall of Fame that looks conspicuously like Dolph Lundgren.”

    If any of that comes true then wouldn’t the Texans be geniuses for hiring him?

  21. As a Charger’s fan, I’m offended by this article. Everyone knows our organization is the most dysfunctional in all of professional sports. Let’s keep it real folks. The Texans are a distant second.

  23. Why can’t it be as simple as the Texans letting him interview for the experience? Maybe they just did him a favor. It is definitely not as big of a deal as made out in this article.

  26. Chiefs fan in LA says:
    January 22, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    the press said similar about joe torres when he got the yankees managers job. he did ok.

    ———–===============———-

    Joe Torre had 14 years experience as a manager when the Yankees hired him.

  28. In this specific case, the decision to consider McCown for a head-coaching job with no coaching experience becomes an affront to all qualified candidates, regardless of race. And, please, don’t play the “he did coaching as a quarterback” card. Interesting race and card arent far apart in your statement ?

  29. McCown shouldn’t be considered a HC candidate yet. However, let’s not go overboard about the lack of black HCs getting hired. I support diversity too and I feel like Bieniemy would be a great HC, but sometimes, it depends on who all is out there.

  30. For anyone mocking Josh McCown as a player, the dude played in the NFL for 17 years. Started 76 games at quarterback. Passed for 17k yards and 98 TDs. Rushed for 1100 yards and 13 more TDs. Always carried the respect of his teammates and peers. He is also 6′ 4″ and made a cool $48m in his career. If you want to call him a loser then you better have done some pretty impressive things with your life.

  32. Who cares who they hire??? The wokesters are losing their minds, the rest of us are amused.

  34. I’m just saying. There is a valid reason that Deshaun Watson wants to leave Houston and salvage his career before it’s too late.

  36. And I thought my teams owner and management were dysfunctional.
    They may as well trade Deshaun Watson and become an expansion team.

  37. We’re 2 weeks into 2021 and we already have racist accusations being thrown around because Bieniemy isn’t a HC, the Texans hired the GM they’ve been trying to hire for 2 years, and Dan Campbell said something about knee caps. Stop it.

  38. Chiefs fan in LA says:
    January 22, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    the press said similar about joe torres when he got the yankees managers job. he did ok.

    ———————-

    Joe Torre had 12 years as a major league manager before getting the Yankees job. 😉

  40. I was going to agree but the NFL needs new faces. That’s why I applaud the Jags on picking Meyer. And same with Saleh and the chargers with their HC.
    We’ve already seen what Rex Ryan, Hue Jackson, Raheem.Morris and others can do. NFL needs fresh faces

  41. It’s all good. It’s a shame they already filled the GM spot, he probably would want that roll as well.

  42. Why does no one ever bring up Eric Bieniemy‘s very troubled legal past? It’s absolutely a concern.

  45. A guy that actually ran plays and probably diagnosed plays at the line of scrimmage seems like an improvement to me. Some of these hires seem way off base (to me).

