Tom Brady on Antonio Brown: We all wish he could be out there with us

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that wide receiver Antonio Brown is out for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Packers, a chance from his earlier stance that Brown would be a game-time decision.

Brown is one of several effective offensive weapons for the Buccaneers, who can likely effectively replace him. Still, quarterback Tom Brady lamented that Brown won’t be available.

“We’re gonna have to find a way to win,” Brady said Friday, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “It obviously sucks for Antonio. We all wish he could be out there with us, and other guys are gonna have to step up and do the job.”

Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards with four touchdowns during the regular season, notably making 11 receptions for 138 yards with a pair of TDs in Week 17. He’s caught three passes for 59 yards and a TD on six targets in Tampa Bay’s two playoff victories.