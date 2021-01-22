Vance McDonald announces his retirement

Getty Images

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has called it a career.

McDonald announced his retirement on Friday. McDonald spent the last four seasons with the Steelers.

“My family and I are so grateful for everything NFL football has provided us in our life — all the memories both good and the difficult, the relationships and friends we’ve made along the way, the life lessons the game provided both me and my loved ones,” McDonald said in a statement released through the team. “It’s always been our dream and mission to leverage the platform given us through the NFL to help serve and uplift others along the way, and we will continue to find ways to serve others as we begin this next chapter of our lives. I am proud to retire a Steeler.”

He played college football at Rice and opened his NFL career as a second-round pick of the 49ers. He spent four seasons with the Niners before being traded to Pittsburgh just before the start of the 2017 season.

McDonald had 15 catches for 99 yards in 14 games during the 2020 season. He had 181 catches for 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of his career.

Eric Ebron and Zach Gentry are the other tight ends on the Steelers roster.