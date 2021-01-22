Washington announces hiring of Martin Mayhew as G.M.

USA TODAY Sports

Though former Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney was initially reported to be Washington’s choice for the same role, the Football Team officially named Martin Mayhew its G.M. on Friday morning.

Mayhew spent seven seasons as the Lions’ G.M. from 2008-2015. He was most recently the vice president of player personnel for the 49ers.

“Martin is a proven General Manager who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization,” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “He will be an integral part of running the daily football operations and will allow me the opportunity to focus more on coaching. He impressed both myself and [team owner Dan] Snyder during the interview process and we both believe he will be a tremendous fit here. He is a man of high character and integrity and was part of the rich history and tradition of this great franchise as a member of the Super Bowl championship team in 1991.”

Mayhew spent nine seasons in the league as a cornerback, winning Super Bowl XXVI with Washington.

Mayhew will report directly to Rivera.

Hurney is still expected to join the organization and will work alongside Mayhew, according NFL media’s Ian Rapoport.