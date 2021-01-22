Washington names Marty Hurney executive VP of football and player personnel

USA TODAY Sports

It’s been known for a while that Marty Hurney would be joining Washington’s front office, but now it’s official.

After naming Martin Mayhew General Manager earlier Friday morning, Washington announced Hurney is the club’s executive vice president of football/player personnel.

Like Mayhew, Hurney will report directly to Ron Rivera in the club’s coach-centric structure.

“Marty Hurney is an excellent evaluator of talent and someone whom I trust and have worked with in the past,” Rivera said in a statement. “He knows the amount of hard work it takes to operate a successful personnel department. Marty has a proven track record as a successful scout and General Manager and will be a vital part of shaping our roster. Both myself and [team owner Dan] Snyder agreed that he would bring an enormous amount of experience to our operation. It is also fitting that Marty started his career here working for the legendary Bobby Beathard. I look forward to collaborating with both Marty and Martin in the years to come.”

Hurney was a public relations intern for Washington back in the late 80s. He served as Carolina’s G.M. for a second time starting in 2017 on an interim basis before getting the permanent job in 2018 — working alongside Rivera until he was fired in 2019.

The Panthers fired Hurney in December.