Bears show interest in adding Duce Staley to coaching staff

Eagles assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley was passed over after interviewing for Philadelphia’s head-coaching job, and now another team is interested in getting Staley to jump ship.

The Bears have interest in adding Staley to their staff, according to Adam Jahns of TheAthletic.com.

Chicago has not yet interviewed Staley and would need the Eagles’ permission to do so. Teams don’t have to let assistant coaches leave, although in Staley’s case if he wants to leave, it would be awkward for the Eagles to force him to stay after he was passed over for the head-coaching job.

Staley has been on the Eagles’ staff in various capacities for 10 years, including two years working alongside Bears head coach Matt Nagy. Staley also played for the Eagles from 1997 to 2003.