Bills elevate Kenny Stills, Dane Jackson from practice squad

The Bills have elevated wide receiver Kenny Stills and cornerback Dane Jackson from their practice squad for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Stills signed with Buffalo’s practice squad on Jan. 4, just after the conclusion of the regular season. This will be his first game action with the Bills. He hasn’t played since Week 11, when he was on the field for four offensive snaps in Houston’s win over New England.

Houston waived Stills on Nov. 27. He registered 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown in 10 regular-season games.

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is questionable with an ankle injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Jackson appeared in five 2020 games,

most recently in Buffalo’s Week 17 victory over Miami. He had an interception, five passes defensed, and a fumble recovery during the regular season.

The Bills also announced they’ve signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, releasing defensive back Duke Thomas as a corresponding move.