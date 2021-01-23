Buccaneers elevate Javon Hagan, Ted Larsen from practice squad

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have elevated safety Javon Hagan and guard Ted Larsen from their practice squad for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is questionable for Sunday’s contest with an ankle injury. While he wasn’t listed until Thursday, he didn’t practice on Friday.

Hagan coming up from the practice squad should provide depth in the event Winfield can’t play. The rookie safety was elevated from the practice squad last week but was inactive.

Larsen has appeared in both of Tampa Bay’s playoff wins. He played six special teams snaps last week against the Saints.