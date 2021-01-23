Charlie Frye will coach quarterbacks with the Dolphins

Getty Images

Charlie Frye is back in the NFL.

The former pro quarterback will now be coaching quarterbacks with the Dolphins, reports Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Most recently, Frye had served at the offensive coordinator at Central Michigan.

A third-round pick of the Browns in 2005, Frye was traded to Seattle after a disastrous Week One game in 2007 (a 34-7 loss to the Steelers), opening the door for Derek Anderson to lead the Browns to a 10-6 record.

Frye had a record of 7-16 in 23 NFL starts; he played for Cleveland, the Seahawks, and the Raiders. He completed 419 of 677 passes for 4,154 yards, with 17 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions.

Robby Brown currently is listed as the Miami quarterbacks coach. Some have suggested that Brown could become the next offensive coordinator. Per a league source, Brown instead will not be retained.