Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland will play Sunday

Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland will play tomorrow against the Bills.

The Chiefs announced today that Breeland has cleared the concussion protocol and is no longer on the team’s injury report.

Yesterday the Chiefs listed Breeland as questionable with both a concussion and a shoulder injury, but now he’s out of the protocol, and the shoulder injury apparently isn’t serious enough to keep him from playing.

Breeland is a starter when healthy, and the Chiefs would have missed him against Josh Allen & Co. if he hadn’t been able to play. Today’s news is good news in Kansas City.