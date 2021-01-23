Chiefs promote Marcus Kemp, Chris Lammons

Getty Images

The Chiefs announced they promoted receiver Marcus Kemp and defensive back Chris Lammons to the active roster from the practice squad.

Kemp originally signed as the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has bounced between the roster and practice squad since. The Chiefs cut him Dec. 16 after he played in 10 games for them this season, and he signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad six days later.

Kemp played one game for the Dolphins.

He reverted to the practice squad after Week 17, allowing for the Chiefs to sign him back.

Kemp played 34 defensive snaps and 163 on special teams for the Chiefs this season. He saw 21 snaps on special teams in the one game with the Dolphins.

Lammons spent most of 2019 with the Dolphins, playing 12 games and making 13 tackles and an interception. He joined the Chiefs’ practice squad on Dec. 11, 2019.

Lammons played two games in the regular season and in last week’s divisional-round game. He saw action on a total of 25 special teams snaps in those three games.