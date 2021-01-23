Dan Campbell says Lions’ players matter more than the system

Getty Images

Dan Campbell is a rarity in that he’s becoming a head coach without ever having been a coordinator. Which has some asking what kind of system Campbell will run in Detroit.

Campbell says the answer is that it’s not about the system. It’s about the players.

“I’m not a system guy,” Campbell said, via the Detroit News. “I’ve been through all of them, I’ve seen all of them, so I’m not caught up on that. I’m going to find the best coordinators that are going to come in, and he’s going to have a vision of how he wants to run it with mine.”

Campbell spent the last five years on Sean Payton’s staff with the Saints but said that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll run an offense that looks like Payton’s.

“There’s concepts that I know work, that we did well [in New Orleans], that I’m going to implement and want to implement. But other than that, let’s put our guys in the best position to have success. That’s what I’m about,” Campbell said.

Campbell has not yet hired his offensive coordinator, but he appears to be looking for a personnel fit, not a scheme fit.