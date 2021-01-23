Daniel Sorensen not fined for game-changing hit on Rashard Higgins

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2021, 4:26 PM EST
Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

Perhaps the most controversial play of this year’s playoffs happened when Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen forced Browns receiver Rashard Higgins to fumble into the end zone with a helmet-to-helmet hit that wasn’t flagged.

Sorensen was also not fined for the hit, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

A fine would be a tacit acknowledgement that the officials screwed up by not throwing the flag. A penalty would have been a huge call. It would have given Cleveland first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Instead, Kansas City got the ball at the 20-yard line after the ball went out of bounds in the end zone.

With first-and-goal, Cleveland likely would have scored seven points. Instead, the Browns lost the game by five points. Adding insult to injury, the Chiefs drove down the field for a field goal just before halftime. That was one of the most consequential plays of the year.

9 responses to “Daniel Sorensen not fined for game-changing hit on Rashard Higgins

  1. Correction, game changing fumble by the receiver. It would’ve been 1st and goal, clock stopped with 45 seconds, from the 1 yard line.

  2. So from now on, a helmet to helmet hit has to leave one of the players decapitated to draw a flag?

  4. How many of you “commentators” would have held onto the ball under the circumstances? NONE!! The correct call would have been to call the penalty and put the ball on the 1 yard line. Similar to the non-call during the Saints game awhile back. Egregious! Terrible that these flagrant non-calls occur in such important games!

  5. When a defender commits himself to dive at a ball carrier like that, in a last ditch effort to knock him out of bounds before he scores, and the runner opts to dive for the pylon, if their helmets hit it is incidental contact. Simple physics – if you’re in the air you can’t stop. Both players led with their helmets, and the ball carrier lost the ball. That’s the story; for gosh sakes, leave it be and quit trying to make it into a controversy.

  6. If everything was reviewable it would have been a foul. We have the crazy situation now where the refs are looking at a replay knowing they’ve missed the helmet to helmet but can’t right the wrong because it’s not reviewable.

  7. no flag, no suspension, no fine, yet you and others insist it was a penalty and only a conspiracy to avoid blame is why no action was taken. it was a great play by sorensen. get over it.

  8. Nice to see the phrase finally used that when a fine is doled out after the game by the league and no flag thrown at time, it’s a blown call. Been going on for years and not externally noted enough. Especially in big games.
    The game happens at lightning speed with violent collisions, so lots gets missed. Just human.

  9. No conspiracy, just bias and favoritism on having the Chiefs advance when their end was in doubt. The “non-call” was key to the game. The fact it was non-reviewable is part of the joke of the NFL’s sometimes enforceable rules – relevant when they want them.

